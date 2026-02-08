Yandex metrika counter

Indian coal mine explosion death toll reaches 27

Source: Anadolu

At least 27 people have died in a coal mine blast in Meghalaya, India, with search efforts still underway, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Search and rescue operations are “continuing” following the explosion at the state's East Jaintia Hills, and the recovery of additional bodies, said public broadcaster All India Radio.

Earlier, Chief Minister of the state Conrad Sangma said the blast took place at an illegal coal mine.

Sangma said the government has ordered a "comprehensive inquiry" into the accident.

Police has registered a case and arrested two people in connection with the blast.


