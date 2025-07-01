Indian construction worker takes on leopard bare-handed in wild street brawl - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 35-year-old construction worker from Uttar Pradesh, India, became an unlikely hero this week after he was caught on camera fending off a leopard with his bare hands.

In a video that has been viewed over 350,000 times after it was posted at one X account on June 24, Mr Mihilal Gautam can be seen using his entire weight to press down on the neck, head and limbs of a large wild leopard at a brick kiln, News.Az reports, citing The Straits Times.

The big cat was hiding inside the kiln’s chimney and pounced as Mr Gautam, who was gathering ash, approached, according to a report in The Indian Express.

With his life on the line, Mr Gautam - who was unarmed - managed to wrestle the leopard to the ground and pin it there.

In the video, the leopard is seen clawing at Mr Gautam with its hind legs and trying to take a bite of his hands and head.

The other workers hear Mr Gautam screaming and gather around him and the leopard from an elevated ledge.

From there, they pelt the leopard with heavy bricks, mostly hitting its exposed posterior.

The big cat eventually fled towards a nearby banana field, reported The Indian Express.

Mr Gautam was treated for severe injuries, but he lived.

