Indian court rejects X’s challenge to new content removal rules

An Indian court has dismissed a legal challenge by Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) against the country’s recently introduced content moderation mechanism, marking a setback for the social media company in one of its largest markets.

The case, filed in March in the Karnataka High Court, targeted the foundation of India’s tightened internet censorship rules, challenging the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The content on social media needs to be regulated, and its regulation is a must,” senior judge Justice M Nagaprasanna said, ruling that X’s petition lacked merit.

Since 2023, India has strengthened its online oversight, allowing more officials to issue takedown orders and submit them directly to tech platforms via a government portal launched in October.

