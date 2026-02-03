Indian minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss key trade deal details
External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar began a busy three-day visit to the United States on Tuesday with a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, highlighting renewed momentum in the strengthening India–US partnership.
The meeting comes amid a shift in bilateral relations following a historic trade agreement reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. The Trump administration lowered the tariffs on New Delhi—from 50 per cent to 18 per cent on Indian goods, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The meeting with Secretary Bessent is viewed as a vital step in "papering" the details of the breakthrough trade deal announced just 24 hours prior. Under the terms of the agreement, Washington has slashed reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, effective immediately.
