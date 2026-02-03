Indian minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss key trade deal details

Jaishankar has been vocal in his support of the pact, emphasising its domestic benefits for India. He noted that the agreement is designed to "boost job creation, spur economic growth, promote innovation," and provide a significant tailwind to the "Make in India" initiative. In earlier remarks, he stressed that a "robust economic relationship is the strongest foundation for our strategic partnership."

Jaishankar is also set to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio today. The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 pm (local time).

The US State Department revealed ahead of the event that Secretary Rubio plans to rally global partners to bolster teamwork on critical mineral supply chains. Discussions at the summit will prioritise worldwide efforts to build stable, robust networks vital for economic stability, national defence, tech supremacy, and the shift to clean energy.

US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said that around 30 nations are eager to join a coalition of allies and partners focused on critical minerals trade to cut dependence on China.

He added that as many as 20 additional countries have "strong interest" in signing on to the group, which promises tariff-free exchanges, mineral trading, and a baseline price mechanism.