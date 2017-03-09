Indian Ocean cyclone kills 6 in Madagascar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people have been killed as a cyclone struck Madagascar, the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management said Thursday, APA reports quoting AA.

More than 12,000 people have been forced to flee their homes on the Indian Ocean island, with many being sheltered in temporary reception centers.

The Education Ministry said 65 classrooms had been destroyed.

President Hery Rajaonarimampianina visited a gym housing hundreds of displaced people on Thursday.

News.Az

News.Az