Indian university faces backlash for claiming Chinese robodog as own at AI summit
An Indian university has courted controversy at the AI summit in Delhi after an official claimed that a Chinese-made robotic dog was its own invention.
The incident came to light after a professor from Galgotias University told state-run broadcaster DD News that the robot named "Orion" was "developed" at their Centre of Excellence. A video of her remarks went viral, News.az reports, citing BBC.
Online users later identified the machine as the Go2 model made by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, which is commercially available starting at about 200,000 rupees ($2,200; £1,600).
In a statement on Wednesday, the university denied claiming it had built the robot and described the backlash as a "propaganda campaign".
"We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop and deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of the hour," the university said.
Neha Singh, the professor seen in the video, later told reporters her remarks had been misunderstood. "It might be that I could not convey well what I wanted to say, or you could not understand well what I wanted to say," she said.
Social media users, however, accused the university of dishonesty.
Reports said that following the backlash, the university was asked to vacate its stall at the summit. Faculty members said they had received no official communication to do so.
But hours later, news agency Press Trust of India reported that electricity supply to the stall was cut off following the controversy.
A BBC reporter at the summit said the lights were turned off at the booth and no staff from the university were around.
The incident is being seen as an embarrassment for the organisers of the summit as the video had also been shared on IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's official X account. The post has since been deleted.
India's IT Secretary S Krishnan said the controversy should not "overshadow" the work put in by other participants at the summit.
"What happened should not affect the way people present or exhibit their work at such events. The idea is not to use an opportunity like this to become something else or create unnecessary noise.
"It is essential that a proper code of conduct is followed. There are other countries and other participants involved as well," he told reporters.
The India AI Impact Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam on Monday, is being pitched by the government as a flagship gathering to position India as a global AI hub.
Delegates from more than 100 countries, including several heads of governments, are attending, alongside industry leaders such as Sundar Pichai of Google.
The five-day summit features policy discussions, startup showcases and closed-door meetings on AI governance, infrastructure and innovation.
However, its opening day was overshadowed by complaints of overcrowding, long queues and confusion at the venue, prompting organisers to extend exhibition hours and tighten entry management. They say arrangements have since improved.
BBC correspondent Vikas Pandey, who is at the summit, said the venue was "absolutely buzzing" on the third day, with thousands of people from different parts of India visiting stalls and soaking up the excitement. Officials say they hope the event and the conversations around it will help adoption of AI across the country.
By Faig Mahmudov