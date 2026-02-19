OpenAI's Altman urges urgent global AI regulation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, said Thursday that the world urgently needs to regulate rapidly advancing artificial intelligence technologies.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Altman suggested creating an international body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to coordinate global AI oversight, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

“As an obvious example, there’ll be extremely capable biomodels available open-source that could help people create new pathogens,” Altman warned during a panel discussion. “We need a society-wide approach about how we’re going to defend against this.”

The AI Impact Summit brought together leading technology executives to discuss governance of increasingly powerful computing systems.

Altman emphasized that while broader access to AI can benefit society, safeguards are essential. “Democratisation of AI is the best way to ensure humanity flourishes,” he said, cautioning that concentrating the technology in a single company or country could be dangerous. “This is not to suggest that we won’t need any regulation or safeguards. We obviously do, urgently, like we have for other powerful technologies.”

Growing demand for generative AI tools has boosted corporate profits but also heightened concerns about job displacement, deepfakes, online fraud and environmental impact.

Altman said the coming years will test how societies manage the technology’s rapid evolution. “We can choose to either empower people or concentrate power,” he noted, adding that while technology disrupts employment, it also creates new opportunities.

He also revealed that ChatGPT has 100 million weekly users in India, with more than one-third of them students.

Earlier in the day, OpenAI announced plans with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to develop data center infrastructure in India.

