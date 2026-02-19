Watch: OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs refuse to hold hands at India AI summit

Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, and Dario Amodei, who leads Anthropic, appeared to avoid the gesture alongside other participants at the event, News.Az reports.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei visibly declined to hold hands during a group photo at the India AI Impact Summit, even as other leaders on stage linked arms for the ceremonial shot pic.twitter.com/J1eGShSkiK — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2026

Tensions between the two executives have intensified this year. The rivalry drew wider attention when Anthropic aired critical advertisements during the Super Bowl, escalating competition between the leading AI firms.