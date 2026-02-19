Watch: OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs refuse to hold hands at India AI summit

Yandex metrika counter

The chief executives of OpenAI and Anthropic declined to hold hands during a group photo at the opening of a major artificial intelligence summit in India, highlighting the growing rivalry between the two companies.

Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, and Dario Amodei, who leads Anthropic, appeared to avoid the gesture alongside other participants at the event, News.Az reports. 

Tensions between the two executives have intensified this year. The rivalry drew wider attention when Anthropic aired critical advertisements during the Super Bowl, escalating competition between the leading AI firms.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

