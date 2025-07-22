Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty results - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The WNBA All-Star break is over and the 2025 regular season resumes Tuesday with another huge Eastern Conference showdown between the Indiana Fever and defending WNBA champion New York Liberty, News.Az reports citing USA Today.

The Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark again after she suffered a right groin injury. It will be the 12th overall game she has missed this season. Indiana (12-11) enters the second portion of its schedule in sixth place in the WNBA's standings, with the top eight qualifying for the playoffs.

Marine Johannès sparks the fire from deep! Liberty rollin’ on a 7-0 run



IND-NYL | ESPN pic.twitter.com/cTYloUTMaC — WNBA (@WNBA) July 23, 2025

The Liberty (15-6) are on a three-game winning streak and currently have the second-best record in the league behind the Minnesota Lynx. Reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones is also off the team's injury report after dealing with an ankle injury since last month. The Liberty were 9-0 before Jones got hurt and went just 7-5 in games in which she didn't play, including a loss to the Fever when Clark returned from her last stint on the team's injured list.

This will be the fourth and final scheduled meeting between the Fever and Liberty this season. New York won two of the three games, and most recently scored a 98-77 victory over the Fever when they faced one another last week in their final game before the All-Star break. Clark also sat out that game due to injury.

News.Az