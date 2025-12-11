Indiana Senate faces final vote on new map

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indiana lawmakers are heading into a decisive state Senate vote Thursday on a controversial mid-cycle redistricting plan backed by President Donald Trump. The outcome remains uncertain after weeks of pressure, threats, and growing GOP resistance.

Trump has urged Republican-led states to redraw congressional maps ahead of the 2026 elections — an uncommon move — in hopes of creating more GOP-leaning districts. In Indiana, Republicans currently hold seven of nine U.S. House seats, and the proposed map is designed to deliver all nine to the GOP, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The plan, drawn by the National Republican Redistricting Trust, would split Indianapolis into four districts, each linked to large rural areas. It would also dismantle the district of Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan near Chicago. Indianapolis is currently represented by Democratic Rep. André Carson in a solidly blue district.

Despite pressure from Trump — who has threatened primary challenges against dissenters — many Indiana Republicans remain hesitant. A dozen of the 50 state senators have not publicly taken a position. If at least four of them join the 10 Democrats and 12 Republicans expected to oppose the bill, it will fail.

Supporters need 25 votes for passage. A tie would be broken by Republican Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, who supports the redistricting plan.

The Senate committee advanced the bill Monday in a 6–3 vote, though even some Republicans signaled doubts ahead of the final vote. The Indiana House passed the measure last week, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

Nationwide, mid-cycle redistricting has so far produced mixed results: Republicans believe nine new districts favor them, while Democrats see six trending their way. Several states remain tied up in court battles.

In Indiana, conservative groups including Turning Point Action are threatening to fund primary opponents for any GOP senator who votes against the map — reinforcing Trump’s warnings as the chamber prepares for a high-stakes showdown.

News.Az