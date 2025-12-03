India’s IndiGo reports flight delays and cancellations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian airline IndiGo has experienced a series of flight delays and some cancellations over the past few days, the company confirmed on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson, the disruptions were caused by a combination of technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements.

Rival carrier Air India noted that a third-party system disruption had affected check-in systems at multiple airports but confirmed that the problem has since been resolved, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

IndiGo is working to minimize the impact on passengers and restore normal operations as quickly as possible, while advising travelers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

News.Az