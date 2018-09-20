Individual bouts in world judo championship to start today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world judo championship is to kick off at the National Gymnastics Arena for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan today.

Report informs that on the first day of competitions the winners will be defined in the 48 kg weight category among female judokas and 60 kg weight category among male athletes. The Azerbaijani team will be represented by Aisha Gurbanli, Orkhan Safarov and Karamat Huseynov in the respective weight categories. The three athletes will join the competition from the 1/32 final.

Women

48 kg

1/32 final. Aisha Gurbanli-Amber Gersjes (Holland)

Men

60 kg

1/32 final. Orkhan Safarov- Amartuvshin Bayaraa (Mongolia)

1/32 final. Karamat Huseynov - Joran Schildermans (Belgium)

The first bouts will start at 10.00 am and the struggle for medals will begin at 04.00 pm.

Notably, the individual bouts will involve a total of 758 judokas (460 male and 298 female judokas) from 125 countries. 80 countries will be represented in competitions among women and 118 countries among men. The mundial will be concluded with the team contests to be held on September 27.

