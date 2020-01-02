Individual social programs to be created for each citizen, Azerbaijani minister says

As a result of the creation of electronic systems by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the population, each citizen will have his own individual social program, said Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection, APA reports.

The Minister noted that in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry has taken measures to provide services to the population-based on electronic technologies. For the first time in our country, the e-social portal was transferred to use; today, the number of its active users has reached 150 thousand. It was noted that since the beginning of 2019, as the first proactive service in the country, a transition to automatic payment of pensions has been made, about 15 systems of e-payments of social benefits and pensions have been developed and transferred to use. A number of new e-payment systems will be transferred to use next year.

The Minister noted that 91 out of 132 services provided at DOST Centers are provided for electronization. After completion of this work, individual social programs for each citizen will be created, within the framework of which the citizens' data on the areas of employment, social benefits, and other issues will be summarized, after which proposals will be sent to them.

News.Az