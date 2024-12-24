Individuals accused of spying for France to stand trial in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The preliminary investigation into the criminal case against Martin Ryan and others, arrested on charges of espionage for France, has been completed by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

The case has been sent to the Baku Court on Grave Crimes for consideration, with Judge Elmin Rustamov assigned to preside over the trial, News.Az reports.Ryan, CEO of Mercorama LLC, was arrested on December 4, 2023, and accused of spying on behalf of the French Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). The indictment indicates that Ryan was recruited as a secret agent and later expelled from Baku as a "persona non grata."In addition to Ryan, Azad Mammadli, a citizen of Azerbaijan, faces charges of high treason in connection with the case.The case follows the December 20, 2023 dismissal of DGSE Director Bernard Émié, who was removed from his position following the exposure of a large espionage network and significant failures within the French intelligence agency.

News.Az