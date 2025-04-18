Individuals accused of war crimes against Azerbaijan undergo transparent judicial proceedings: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The effective and successful policies pursued by Azerbaijan not only brought an end to the conflict but also led to the return of the country’s lands that had been under occupation for many years, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration said on Friday.

“Throughout this period, individuals accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan have been subjected to a transparent and open judicial process,” Hajiyev said during an event at Garabagh University, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This event was part of the visit by members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan to Khankendi.

The presidential aide emphasized that Azerbaijan, adhering to international principles, has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. “Karabakh and East Zangezur have entered a new phase of development,” he added.

It is noteworthy that representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan began their visit to the cities of Khankendi and Shusha today.

News.Az