Indonesia forms task force for faster recovery in Sumatra

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia has created a special task force to speed up rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in three disaster-hit provinces on Sumatra Island, officials announced Thursday.

President Prabowo Subianto appointed Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian to lead the task force due to the wide scope of affected areas and the need for close coordination among regional governments. The provinces of Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra were hit by deadly floods and landslides in late November 2025, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, the disaster claimed more than 1,170 lives and displaced thousands. The new task force has been instructed to move quickly through the official recovery phases, prioritizing permanent housing for displaced residents.

News.Az