Indonesia grants national hero status to former president Suharto despite protests

Indonesia has awarded the title of national hero to its late former president Suharto, whose 32-year rule ended amid mass protests in 1998, sparking strong backlash from human rights activists.





President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto’s former son-in-law, led the ceremony at the Merdeka Palace on Monday, presenting the honor to Suharto’s children. Officials described Suharto as a “hero of the independence struggle,” recognizing his early military service in Indonesia’s fight for freedom from Dutch and Japanese rule, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decision has reignited debate over Suharto’s controversial legacy. His presidency brought decades of stability and economic growth, but was also marred by allegations of mass killings, corruption, and human rights abuses.

Activists gathered in Jakarta to denounce the move as an attempt to whitewash history.

“Our past struggles will be disregarded,” said Tadius Priyo Utomo, a former student protester from East Timor.

Critics warn the move reflects a growing nostalgia for authoritarian rule under Prabowo, a former general accused of rights violations during Suharto’s era — charges he has denied. Despite the controversy, Suharto’s influence remains strong. His party Golkar continues to play a major role in Indonesian politics and is part of Prabowo’s ruling coalition.

