Indonesia’s President Prabowo maintains 78% approval despite challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s public approval remains strong at 78% a year into his presidency, according to a recent survey, even after a turbulent first year marked by student protests and economic pressures.

The independent poll by Indikator Politik Indonesia shows that only 20.8% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction. The highest approval came for Prabowo’s anti-corruption efforts, social assistance initiatives, and his flagship free-meals programme, while the lowest ratings were for his handling of political issues at 31%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prabowo, a former special forces commander who took office in October 2024, has faced criticism for expanding the military’s role in civilian governance and for challenges in his free-meals initiative, which recently saw some children fall ill. Economic growth has also struggled, slowing to 5.04% in the third quarter, below the government’s target of 5.2%.

Despite these hurdles, Prabowo’s popularity remains steady, reflecting public approval of his social programmes and anti-corruption efforts, even as economic concerns continue to challenge his administration’s ambitious growth targets.

News.Az