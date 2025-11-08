Yandex metrika counter

Indonesia’s President Prabowo maintains 78% approval despite challenges

  • Economics
  • Share
Indonesia’s President Prabowo maintains 78% approval despite challenges
Photo: Reuters

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s public approval remains strong at 78% a year into his presidency, according to a recent survey, even after a turbulent first year marked by student protests and economic pressures.

The independent poll by Indikator Politik Indonesia shows that only 20.8% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction. The highest approval came for Prabowo’s anti-corruption efforts, social assistance initiatives, and his flagship free-meals programme, while the lowest ratings were for his handling of political issues at 31%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prabowo, a former special forces commander who took office in October 2024, has faced criticism for expanding the military’s role in civilian governance and for challenges in his free-meals initiative, which recently saw some children fall ill. Economic growth has also struggled, slowing to 5.04% in the third quarter, below the government’s target of 5.2%.

Despite these hurdles, Prabowo’s popularity remains steady, reflecting public approval of his social programmes and anti-corruption efforts, even as economic concerns continue to challenge his administration’s ambitious growth targets.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      