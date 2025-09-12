France sends Rafale jets to support Poland after drone incursions

+ ↺ − 16 px

France will deploy three Rafale fighter jets to assist Poland in safeguarding its airspace following drone incursions earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced.

The move comes after Polish and NATO fighter jets intercepted multiple drones on Wednesday morning, which had entered Polish airspace amid a widespread Russian attack on western Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing TVP World.

"The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not give in to Russia's increasing intimidation," said Macron.

A French military official said the warplanes had already been deployed to Poland prior to Tuesday's incursions.

