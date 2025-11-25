Indonesia reports 5 child deaths linked to swine flu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia's Ministry of Health has confirmed five child deaths in Datai Hamlet, Indragiri Hulu Regency, Riau Province, after laboratory tests showed infections with Influenza A/H1pdm09 (swine flu) and Haemophilus influenzae, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

As of Sunday, a total of 224 residents had also suffered respiratory illnesses, all of whom have recovered, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said the outbreak exposed severe sanitation and nutrition problems in the remote community. Many also suffer from malnutrition and have low immunization coverage, making them more vulnerable to infections.

Sumarjaya, director of health surveillance and quarantine at the ministry, warned that disease transmission will continue unless sanitation, nutrition, and daily habits improve.

In response, the government has carried out mass treatment, strengthened nutrition programs, provided supplementary feeding for toddlers and pregnant women, expanded health education, and conducted additional laboratory testing.

