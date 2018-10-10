Inflation in Azerbaijan for past 3 quarters made up almost 3%
10 Oct 2018
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Economics
Azerbaijan’s inflation rate made up 2.6% over Jan-Sept of 2018.
The State Statistics Committee reports that foods increased by 2.5%, nonfoods by 3%, and services to the population by 2.5% for the reporting period.
"Compared to August, in September goods and services rose by 0.2%, including foods by 0.4%, nonfoods by 0.2%, and services by 0.1%," the Committee said.
