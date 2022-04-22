Information security will be taught as a specialty in higher education institutions: Azerbaijani Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information security specialty, which was first taught at the State Security Service Academy in Azerbaijan, will be taught in 3 more, and from the next academic year in 11 higher education institutions, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at a presentation of the Association of Cyber Security Organizations today, correspondent of News.az reports from the ceremony.

“Here, we are working with the staff of the State Security Service, the Ministry of Education and international experts to create a new training program to ensure quality,” said the Minister.

News.Az