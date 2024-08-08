Infrastructure facility suffers damage in Russia’s Belgorod Region

+ ↺ − 16 px

An infrastructure facility came under a drone attack in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, News.az reports citing TASS .

"An FPV drone attacked an infrastructure facility in the village of Borisovka in the Borisovsky District, damaging the building’s windows and canopy," he wrote on Telegram.Another Ukrainian drone exploded near a private house in the village of Cheremoshnoye in the Belgorodsky District, shattering its windows and damaging its facade and a gas pipeline. "Emergency teams are working at the sites of the attacks," the governor added.

