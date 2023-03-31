Initial investigation into terrorist attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa shows its traces lead to Iran: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Initial investigation into the terrorist attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa shows the traces of the attack lead to Iran, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

The statement came in response to the unfounded allegations voiced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

Hajizada stressed that recently, threats have been voiced and provocations were conducted against Azerbaijan from the territory of Iran.

“Examples include the holding of military exercises by Iran along the borders of Azerbaijan, conducting of military flights over the border, issuing of anti-Azerbaijani statements by Iranian officials, filming, which involve even children and are conducted near the Khudafarin Bridge, and subsequent demonstration of threatening videos against Azerbaijan by Iranian security services such as IRGC, the terrorist attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Iran, and the initial investigation of the terrorist attack against the member of the Milli Majlis Fazil Mustafa leading to Iran,” he added.

On March 28, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure to terminate his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.

News.Az