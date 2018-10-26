Innovation development projects presented in our country within "Innovation Week"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the first International Innovation Week organized jointly by the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies and Heydar Aliyev Center, the presentation of projects on innovation development was held in our country on October 26.

The event was organized by the United Nations Development Program with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies. "Knowledge Economy - Azerbaijan's Innovation Roadmap Project", "Knowledge-Based and Innovative Economy Development in Azerbaijan - Assessment and Recommendations", "Effective investment terms for support and rules for investing in private enterprises: Establishing Azerbaijan's future by investing in high technologies and ICT ", "Formation of the future of Azerbaijan: National Concept for the Development of Digital Economy and Innovative Structures - Investments for High-Tech Enterprises Plan" were presented at the event.



It should be noted that roadmaps for innovations have been developed by the United Nations Development Program experts.

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Deputy Regional Director of the United Nations Development Program for Europe and CIS Rastislav Vrbensky spoke at the event.

Minister Ramin Guluzade said that the Development Concept "Azerbaijan 2020: Looking to the Future", approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, reflected the main goals of innovation.

Noting that several steps have been taken in the economic policy of our country to implement the innovation development model, the minister noted that the legislative base was upgraded, industrial and technological parks were created.

"High technologies, including information and communication technologies play an important role in innovation. ICT opens up opportunities for innovation in education, health, agriculture, manufacturing, services, social and other spheres. High Technology Park has been established under the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies, and a High Technology Park has been established in Mingachevir to ensure the expansion of innovation and high technologies based on modern scientific and technological achievements. Taxes and customs privileges are applied in these parks, "he added.

He said that currently works on the expansion of technology parks and the creation of new production facilities in the field of high technology are underway.

Stating that a Business Incubation Center was set up in the Ministry's High Technology Park to stimulate innovation, the minister said more than 30 startup projects were functioning here.

In addition, the High Technology Research Center under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies works on the priority areas in the field of nanotechnology acquisition of new materials in the high technology industry. The State Fund for Development of Information Technology is operating in the Ministry of Innovative Entrepreneurship. Successful innovation projects are given concessional loans to commercialized, and the Fund acts as a joint investor to finance more successful projects. For this purpose 117 projects have been funded in 6 grants competition.

R.Guluzade also noted that many countries currently develop and implement strategies, programs, roadmaps for innovative development of the economy. According to him, the preparation of these documents requires the involvement of influential international and local experts, as well as large research and analysis. "Therefore, we highly appreciate the preparation of the" Azerbaijan Road Map Project by the United Nations Development Program. I want to emphasize one issue. The United Nations Development Program plays a special role in sustainable development worldwide. As in all countries, the UN Program is active in Azerbaijan. We also cooperate with the United Nations Development Program in the "Idea to Business" project to support the startup movement in the country and to support innovative ideas. We are working together to establish a robotics laboratory in Baku. For us, the United Nations Development Program is a reliable partner. We take this opportunity to thank them again."

News.Az

News.Az