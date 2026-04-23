SpaceX IPO lets Musk keep tight control of company

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SpaceX has revealed in its IPO filing that founder Elon Musk will retain significant control of the company even after it goes public, highlighting an unusual governance structure for a firm of its scale.

According to details from the filing, SpaceX plans to operate as a “controlled company,” meaning it will not be required to have a majority of independent directors on its board. This structure allows Musk and a small group of insiders—who hold super-voting shares—to maintain decisive influence over major corporate decisions, outweighing other investors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The approach marks a departure from most publicly listed companies, where independent oversight is typically stronger. Under the proposed structure, SpaceX will still be required to maintain an independent audit committee, but it will not need independent compensation or nomination committees.

The filing also outlines ambitious long-term targets tied to executive compensation. These include reaching a market valuation of up to $7.5 trillion, establishing a permanent human colony on Mars with at least one million residents, and developing space-based data centers capable of delivering massive computing power.

While some companies with similar “controlled” status—such as Meta Platforms—have opted to maintain largely independent boards, SpaceX’s structure signals Musk’s intention to keep a firm grip on strategy and decision-making.

The move comes as SpaceX prepares for what could be one of the largest IPOs in history, with expectations of a valuation around $1.75 trillion, further cementing its position as a dominant force in both the space and advanced technology sectors.

News.Az