Instagram down: Users report widespread issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Instagram has gone down worldwide, with thousands of users reporting issues on the popular Meta-owned app.

Some attribute the outage to a sudden spike in searches related to the "Diddy trial," causing widespread disruptions, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

Common problems include loading the feed, viewing posts and comments on both public and private pages.

Others are also facing larger issues loading the app or logging into accounts as it keeps crashing.

Over 2,000 reports of problems on Insta have been flagged at the time of writing, according to downdetector.

The outage tracking website saw a spike in the number of reports today just after 4pm in the UK.

More than 16,000 users have reported issues to downdetector across the globe.

Some users in both the UK and US also encountered other technical problems while using the meta-owned app.

A number of users reported not being able to see pages of their followers.

It saw a huge number of social media users taking to X, formerly Twitter, to share their problems using Insta.

Some speculated that searches for the P Diddy trial had caused the crash.

Diddy was dramatically acquitted of the most serious charges he faced today, sparking mass discussions on social media.

After less than three days of deliberation and an initial split verdict on Tuesday, the jury convicted Sean "Diddy" Combs of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

News.Az