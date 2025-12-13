Intel in talks to buy AI chipmaker SambaNova

The sources said an agreement involving the Palo Alto, California-based company could be finalized as early as next month, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

While the discussions are advanced, the terms and the timing could change, the people said. It’s also possible that SambaNova, which has signed term sheets with other would-be financial investors, could opt to pursue another path, they added.

Representatives for Intel and SambaNova declined to comment.

Founded in 2017 by Stanford University professors, one of whom had won a MacArthur Genius Award, SambaNova designs custom AI chips, aiming to rival those offered by Nvidia Corp.