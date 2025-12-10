EU court slashes Intel's antitrust fine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europe’s second-highest court on Wednesday dismissed U.S. chipmaker Intel’s challenge to a 376 million euro ($438 million) EU antitrust fine imposed two years ago but reduced the penalty by 140 million euros.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said, “An amount of 237,105,540 euros is a more appropriate reflection of the gravity and duration of the infringement at issue,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The European Commission, the EU’s competition enforcer, originally imposed the fine in 2023 after a tribunal annulled an earlier 1.06 billion euro penalty from 2009, which had been issued for blocking rival Advanced Micro Devices.

The case is officially cited as T-1129/23 Intel Corporation v Commission.

