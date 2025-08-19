Intel secures $2 billion SoftBank investment amid AI push

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intel has secured a $2 billion equity investment from Japan’s SoftBank Group, giving the U.S. chipmaker a much-needed boost as it struggles to regain ground in the fast-growing artificial intelligence sector.

The deal, announced Monday, will make SoftBank one of Intel’s top-10 shareholders with a stake just under 2%, according to LSEG data. Intel said the investment comes through a primary issuance of common stock priced at $23 per share, slightly below Monday’s closing price of $23.66, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Intel shares jumped 5.6% in aftermarket trading following the announcement, while SoftBank’s stock fell more than 5%.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said the move underscored his company’s belief in the expansion of advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., with Intel playing “a critical role.” The investment also strengthens SoftBank’s growing bet on AI, which includes its $500 billion Stargate U.S. data center project.

The lifeline comes as Intel undergoes a turnaround effort under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, after years of setbacks that left the company lagging rivals in AI chip development. The investment is unrelated to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent push for changes in Intel’s leadership, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

SoftBank’s stake will make it the sixth-largest Intel shareholder, according to LSEG data.

