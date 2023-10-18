International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of Azerbaijan`s Parliament strongly condemns biased documents of Dutch Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan objects categorically to the 12 October 2023 biased and hardly objective recommendatory documents passed by the House of Representatives of the States General of the Netherlands and strongly deplores this move levelled against our country,” the Committee said in a statement, News.az reports.

The statement says: “Those documents demonstrably disregard the truth and facts concerning the Garabagh Region of Azerbaijan. The same documents also manifest a complete omission of the territorial claims of Armenia to Azerbaijan in which the erstwhile regional conflict was rooted and the subsequent military occupational onslaught upon our country and the ethnic cleansing to which the Azerbaijani population were subjected.

At the same time, the same documents present a distortion of the intentions and goals of the local anti-terrorism measures undertaken by Azerbaijan on 19-20 September 2023, and put forth unfounded claims concerning our country. It is ignored that the said measures sought to eliminate the continuing military threats against Azerbaijan and put an end to the existence of the illegal military units. Furthermore, there is no proper assessment of the steps being taken towards reintegration of the residents of the Garabagh Region of the Armenian extraction in the Azerbaijani society whereas hurdles are set up to the achievement of lasting peace in the region in the future.

We, the International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, profoundly disagree with this unfair attitude shown to our country and regard it as a vivid sign of a collapse of democratic values within the House of Representatives of the States General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.”

