International conference of Baku Initiative Group to be held in Istanbul

On February 24-25, the international conference “Decolonization: Awakening Progress”, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Istanbul, News.az reports.

The event will be attended by about 50 representatives from 13 countries and four international organizations.

The conference will be another opportunity for representatives of countries and peoples affected by French colonialism to appeal to the world community.


