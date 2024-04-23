International Court of Justice holds hearing in "Azerbaijan v. Armenia" case
- 23 Apr 2024 05:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195426
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/international-court-of-justice-holds-hearing-in-azerbaijan-v-armenia-case Copied
The Azerbaijani delegation presents its oral argument at the hearing of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the "Azerbaijan v. Armenia" case, ongoing on the basis of Armenia's preliminary objections, News.Az reports citing the ICJ.
The Azerbaijani delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.