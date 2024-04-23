Yandex metrika counter

International Court of Justice holds hearing in "Azerbaijan v. Armenia" case

  • Politics
The Azerbaijani delegation presents its oral argument at the hearing of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the "Azerbaijan v. Armenia" case, ongoing on the basis of Armenia's preliminary objections, News.Az reports citing the ICJ.

The Azerbaijani delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

 


News.Az 

