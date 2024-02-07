International observer: I hope that elections will be conducted in democratic manner

“We are monitoring the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan as representatives of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). So far, everything is going well,” Edgar Renieri Castillo Machado, international observer, representative of the NAM told AZERTAC, News.Az reports.

The observer from Honduras expressed his hope that the elections will be conducted in accordance with democratic norms.

