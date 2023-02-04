Yandex metrika counter

International travelers visited Azerbaijan's Shusha

An international travelers group, representing 12 countries visited Azerbaijan's Shusha city, News.azreports.

A delegation of 30 people from 12 countries - the USA, Great Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia - began to get acquainted with the city of Shusha.

An international group of travelers visited the Cıdır plain. Later, travelers visited other historical areas of the city. They were informed about Shusha's history, culture, and the destruction it suffered during the occupation.


