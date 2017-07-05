Int’l community must exert pressure on Armenia to stop killing of people

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international community must exert pressure on Armenia in order to stop the killing of people in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Sergey Markov, Russian president’s confidant, member of Russian Civic Chamber, told Trend July 5.

“The death of the military, and even civilians, is a clear manifestation of the fact that this conflict kills and can kill even more people. Therefore, it is necessary to immediately sit down at the negotiating table. The [OSCE] Minsk Group must increase pressure on Armenia so that the sides start substantive negotiations and reach a compromise,” he said.

Markov noted that the current situation in the conflict zone completely satisfies Armenia, and this is why the country hinders reaching a compromise.

On the other hand, the Armenian leadership might be willing to compromise but is afraid of its radicals, according to him.

“The Armenian leadership is afraid to be shot in the Parliament building, as it already happened 10-15 years ago. This is why, to some extent the international community must help the government of Armenia to be stronger and not afraid of the radicals.”

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zakhra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az