Int’l conference "Strong and authoritative advocacy – present challenges" kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

International conference entitled "Strong and authoritative advocacy - the present challenges" has kicked off in Baku through the joint organization of the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the German Society for International Cooperation within the anniversary events in connection with the legal profession in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, MPs, chairmen and judges of the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and other courts, heads and representatives of prosecution and justice bodies, heads and members of bar associations of Azerbaijan and more than 20 other countries, representatives of the Council of Europe, UN and other international organizations, as well as representatives of the state bodies and NGOs, the legal community attended the conference.

News.Az

News.Az