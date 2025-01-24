Investigation confirms Azerbaijani plane shot down by Russian Pantsir S-1 system - sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

The investigation into the tragic crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane has revealed new details.

The Russian investigation has confirmed that the aircraft was shot down by a Pantsir S-1 air defence system, which was transferred to Russia from Syria, reliable sources told Caliber.az, News.Az reports.Additionally, sources report that electronic warfare (EW) was employed against the Azerbaijani plane, causing a failure in its control system.The investigation has identified not only the individual responsible for firing at the civilian aircraft but also the person who issued the order. Our editorial team is already aware of their names and ranks, and we will disclose this information to our readers at the appropriate time.The AZAL plane, which was flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau in the Mangistau region on December 25, carrying 67 people, including 5 crew members. The tragic incident resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 survivors.

News.Az