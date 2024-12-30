Investigation into criminal case of Azerbaijani plane crash continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The investigation into the crash of the “Embraer 190” aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), which occurred near the city of Kazakh Aktau on December 25 during its Baku-Grozny flight, is ongoing, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Monday.

Accrding to the statement, following the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has been in constant contact since the incident with his counterparts: Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Russia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Investigative Committee Chairman Aleksandr Bastrykin, and Brazil’s Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet, News.Az reports.To ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, extensive investigative measures have been carried out at the crash site with the participation of professional investigators and experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Brazil, the statement said.During discussions with his Kazakh counterpart, Berik Assylov, Kamran Aliyev emphasized the proper legal evaluation of the collected evidence, thanked for the comprehensive support provided in the examination of the crash site, the gathering of initial evidence, and the investigation of other important aspects.In his conversation with Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Aliyev noted the support provided to Azerbaijani prosecutors in Grozny and stressed the importance of effective collaboration in the investigation and the exchange of evidence.Russia's Investigative Committee Chairman Aleksandr Bastrykin informed Kamran Aliyev that a special team of professional investigators and criminologists had been formed to ensure a full and objective investigation of the crash, which is being examined for possible external interference. Intensive investigation and operational measures are underway to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.The Prosecutor General’s Office will provide regular updates to the public on the progress of the investigation.

News.Az