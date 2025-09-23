Investment agreements with total value exceeding $10b signed at AIIF

+ ↺ − 16 px

The First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2025), held in Baku under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, led to the signing of investment project agreements worth over $10 billion, according to Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, as shared in a post on X, News.Az reports citing local media.

The post reads:

"The 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held in Baku under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, once again underscored Azerbaijan"s open and sustainable economic environment for foreign investment, as well as its reliability as a partner for strategic projects and long-term cooperation.

Within the framework of the Forum, agreements were signed for investment projects with a total value exceeding USD 10 billion, of which more than USD 7 billion are directed toward nonoil sector projects to be implemented with foreign participation.

These large-scale investments will create new opportunities for economic diversification, accelerate innovation and technology transfer, and contribute to enhancing overall prosperity. We extend our profound gratitude to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev for his steadfast support in convening the Forum, which plays a vital role in unlocking our country"s economic potential. We also convey our sincere appreciation to the event organizers, government representatives, partners, and all participants for their valuable contributions."

News.Az