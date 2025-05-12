iOS 18.5 now available - here’s what’s new

iOS 18.5 now available - here’s what’s new

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has officially released iOS 18.5, bringing a range of updates and features, most notably satellite messaging support for the iPhone 13 lineup.

With the change, T-Mobile users who have an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max will be able to use its Starlink-powered satellite messaging service, News.Az reports, citing The Verge.

That service is currently free to try in the US ahead of the trial period ending in July.

Apple notes that the update only allows iPhone 13 phones to access “carrier-provided” satellite features, meaning you won’t be able to use Apple’s own satellite features like Emergency SOS, which are available on iPhone 14 models and newer.

iOS 18.5 also adds a new Pride-themed wallpaper and a new feature for Screen Time that shows parents a notification when their child uses the Screen Time on their device. There are also changes to the Mail app, according to 9to5Mac.

Here are the full update notes, from Apple: This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: A new Pride Harmony wallpaper Parents now receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child’s device Buy with iPhone is available when purchasing content within the Apple TV app on a 3rd party device Fixes an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app may display a black screen Support for carrier-provided satellite features is available on iPhone 13 (all models). For more information visit: https://support.apple.com/122339 Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100 Apple also released macOS Sequoia 15.5 and watchOS 11.5.

News.Az