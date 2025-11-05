iOS 26.2 brings new safety tools: Earthquake alerts, threat warnings, and more

iOS 26.2 brings new safety tools: Earthquake alerts, threat warnings, and more

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple is expanding its emergency notification features with the introduction of a new Enhanced Safety Alerts setting in iOS 26.2.

The feature appears in the latest iOS 26.2 developer beta 1 under Settings > Notifications, News.Az reports, citing 9to5Mac.

The new Enhanced Alerts section allows users in supported regions to enable notifications for earthquakes and imminent threats, along with a privacy option that lets users share their approximate location with Apple to improve the accuracy and timeliness of alerts.

This addition builds on the existing Government Alerts system, which already includes AMBER Alerts, Public Safety Alerts, Test Alerts, and Emergency Alerts.

The update also introduces more granular controls for location precision and alert tones, enhancing users’ ability to receive critical warnings quickly and effectively.

Source: 9to5Mac

News.Az