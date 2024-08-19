iPhone's ascent: Story of Apple’s success and records

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the third quarter of its 2024 fiscal year, Apple generated approximately 39 billion U.S. dollars in revenue from iPhone sales, News.Az reports citing Statista .

The Apple iPhone stands as one of the most remarkable success stories in the smartphone industry. Since its debut in 2007, Apple has sold over 1.5 billion units globally. By the third quarter of 2024, the iPhone commanded more than 16 percent of the new smartphone sales market. This sustained success is largely due to Apple’s ability to keep the iPhone competitive over the years, consistently introducing new models and updates.The iPhone has proven to be a cornerstone of Apple’s business, with its contribution to the company’s total revenue steadily increasing. In the first quarter of 2009, iPhone sales accounted for roughly a quarter of Apple’s revenue. By the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, this share had surged to approximately 50 percent, translating to nearly 40 billion U.S. dollars in that quarter alone. In terms of units sold, Apple saw a significant rise from around 55.8 million units in 2010 to approximately 232 million in 2023, with a peak of over 90 million iPhones sold globally in the fourth quarter of 2020.

