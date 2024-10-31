Iran, Algeria urge efforts to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, on Thursday called for effective efforts to stop Israel's "genocide in Gaza and aggression against Lebanon," News.Az reports citing Xinhua .
In a phone call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
The situation in the region has become precarious due to the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, underscoring the necessity for the international community to engage in effective and coordinated efforts, particularly within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to stop the attacks, said the statement.
In their talks, the Iranian foreign minister praised Algeria for its firm positions in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and condemnation of Israel's recent "aggression" against Iran.
The Israel Defense Forces announced last week that it conducted "precise and targeted" airstrikes on targets in Iran in response to recent attacks from the country.
Iran's air defense headquarters said it successfully countered the Israeli attacks, which resulted in only "limited damage."
