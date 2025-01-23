Iran and Azerbaijan ink deals to boost North-South corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement to boost the volume of cargo transited between the two nations to 15 million tonnes annually over the next five years, as announced by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzana Sadig, in an interview with Iranian media during a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Tehran, News.az reports.

"Azerbaijan's location is very favorable and can ensure transited cargo shipped between Russia and Iran," Sadig said.Azerbaijan and Iran signed key agreements to develop transport and trade, facilitating the development of the North-South transport corridor, she said."A meeting between the heads of the relevant structures of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran will be held in Moscow in the coming days [January 28] to ensure that the corridor operates at full capacity. The meeting participants will discuss developing transit activities and launching the necessary processes," Sadig said.

News.Az