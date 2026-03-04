Hegseth, Caine brief on U.S. operations in Iran

Hegseth, Caine brief on U.S. operations in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine provided an update Wednesday on the U.S. campaign in Iran, now in its fifth day. Hegseth declared, “America is winning,” noting that while the operation is still early, “metrics are shifting, dust is settling and more forces are arriving.”

The Pentagon leaders highlighted coordination with the Israeli Defense Forces, describing their combined efforts as delivering a “devastatingly capable” strike on Iranian military capabilities, News.Az reports, citing CBS.

Hegseth said the U.S. has begun to “hunt, dismantle, demoralize, destroy and defeat” Iranian offensive missiles, drones, naval assets, and security infrastructure.

So far, six U.S. service members have been killed and 10 seriously wounded, with more losses anticipated. Officials emphasized that the campaign is ongoing, with no timeline provided for completion.

News.Az