Iran and North Korea acting as "accomplices" in Ukraine conflict, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labeled Iran and North Korea as "accomplices" in Russia's war against Ukraine, asserting that the only way to compel Moscow to negotiate for peace is through pressure, News.Az reports citing The National.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session, Mr Zelenskyy was backed in his condemnation by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who called for UN action against Moscow and Pyongyang.Western nations have repeatedly accused Iran and North Korea of supplying weapons to Russia, and this month said Tehran was shipping ballistic missiles to the Russian military.“Russia has no legitimate reason, none at all, for making Iran and North Korea de facto accomplices in its criminal war in Europe, with their weapons killing us, killing Ukrainians,” Mr Zelenskyy said, adding that Russia must be forced into making peace.“Russia can only be forced into peace and that is exactly what's needed, forcing Russia into peace, as the sole aggressor in this war, the sole violator of the UN Charter.”Mr Blinken said support from Tehran and Pyongyang is helping Russian President Vladimir Putin to inflict “carnage, suffering and ruin on innocent Ukrainian men, women, children".“The more Russia relies on their support, the more Iran and North Korea extract in return, and the more Putin gives to Pyongyang and Tehran, the more he exacerbates threats to peace and security, not just in Europe, but in the Indo-Pacific, in the Middle East, all around the globe,” he said.Mr Blinken also accused China, a fellow permanent member of the Security Council, of providing “machine tools, microelectronics and other items that Russia is using to rebuild, to restock, to ramp up its war machine and sustain its brutal aggression”.China dismissed US accusations of siding in the Ukraine conflict, repeating its stance that diplomatic efforts are the sole solution to the crisis.Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, called for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine through dialogue."We seek lasting peace and security for the people of Ukraine and Russia," Mr Pezeshkian said. "The Islamic Republic of Iran opposes war and emphasises the urgent need to end military hostilities in Ukraine. We support all peaceful solutions and believe that dialogue is the only way to resolve this crisis."Washington on Tuesday announced a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes an unspecified number of medium-range cluster bombs, as well as rockets, artillery and armoured vehicles.

