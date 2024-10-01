Yandex metrika counter

Iran, Armenia ink barter trade deal

Iran and Armenia have signed a barter trade agreement.

The document was inked on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union in Yerevan, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

In this meeting, the parties emphasized the removal of financial and banking obstacles and restrictions, facilitating the issuance of guarantees for Iranian technical and engineering service contractors in Armenia and some other customs restrictions.

Moreover, Armenia’s economy minister announced the decision of the Armenian government to invest in Iran's Chabahar Port.

