Iran arrests eight suspected Mossad agents amid June airstrikes

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced on Saturday the arrest of eight individuals suspected of passing sensitive military information to Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Iranian state media reported. The suspects allegedly provided coordinates of strategic sites and details about senior military officials during Israel’s air campaign on Iran in June, which targeted nuclear facilities and resulted in the deaths of top commanders and civilians.

According to a Guards statement, the suspects had reportedly received specialized Mossad training via online platforms. They were apprehended in northeastern Iran before executing their plans, and authorities seized materials for making launchers, explosives, and booby traps, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The arrests come after a series of Iranian reprisals on Israeli military sites and cities, alongside U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Earlier this month, Iranian police claimed to have detained as many as 21,000 “suspects” during the 12-day conflict, though details of their alleged offenses were unclear.

In recent months, Iran has executed at least eight individuals, including nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi, hanged on August 9 for allegedly sharing information with Israel. Human rights groups warn that espionage charges and swift executions are often used as tools for broader political repression.

News.Az