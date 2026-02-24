Iran, Azerbaijan sign wide-ranging cooperation pact

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Azerbaijan have signed a comprehensive cooperation document to boost collaboration across infrastructure, energy, and economic sectors. The agreement was finalized during the 17th Joint Economic Commission meeting.

The memorandum, signed by Farzaneh Sadegh and Shahin Mustafayev, establishes a framework for bilateral cooperation in 10 major areas, including transport, energy, electricity, water resources, and broader economic, cultural, and social sectors, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Key initiatives include improving road and rail links, connecting the power grids of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, facilitating Azerbaijani electricity exports to Iran, and collaboration on oil blocks.

The agreement also extends to sports, youth programs, cultural exchange, tourism, agriculture, customs, industry, and investment, reflecting a broad effort to deepen bilateral ties.

